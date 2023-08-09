Vidarbha activists stage protest outside Deputy CM's residence in Nagpur

In Nagpur, Vidarbha activists have turned aggressive. A protest is ongoing in front of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence. The police have detained the protestors. Vidarbha activists have raised questions about various issues concerning the government.

The protesters are demanding a separate state of Vidarbha. They are also calling for a reduction in electricity prices Women protestors have also actively participated in the demonstrations. Vidarbha activists have expressed their discontent against the GST on food grains and even targeted the Deputy Chief Minister's residence. In response to the agitation, a substantial police force has been deployed in the vicinity of the residence.

The youth in Vidarbha are facing unemployment. Although projects were introduced, they have not translated into job opportunities. Ongoing injustice in Vidarbha has sparked strong reactions from the protesting youth, who claim that the government is failing to deliver justice.

Initially, the protestors were marching towards Fadnavis's residence after a long march, and tensions escalated when the police intervened. This led to the protesters becoming aggressive. The police had placed barricades outside Fadnavis' house due to the ongoing agitation. However, the angry protesters attempted to bypass the police barricades. Subsequently, the police detained some of the protesters.