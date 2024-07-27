VIDEO: Drivers Of Shinde Sena MP & BJP MLA Engage In 'Freestyle' Fight In Ichalkaranji

A brawl erupted between the drivers of MP Dhairyasheel Mane and MLA Prakash Awade's son, Rahul Awade. The confrontation escalated to the point where both drivers tore each other's clothes and engaged in a freestyle fight, using belts as weapons. Remarkably, this altercation took place in the presence of Kolhapur's Guardian Minister, Hasan Mushrif. The incident, which occurred in Ichalkaranji, has now become a hot topic across the district.

The fight broke out while Minister Hasan Mushrif was on a tour of flood-affected areas in Kolhapur. The drivers clashed while parking their vehicles, leading to an argument that quickly escalated. Neither driver was willing to back down, resulting in a physical altercation that included obscene verbal abuse and belt strikes. The fight intensified to such an extent that both drivers ended up with torn clothes.

This freestyle brawl has become the talk of the district. Despite Minister Mushrif's driver attempting to intervene, the incident has sparked widespread discussion, especially given its occurrence during the flood inspection tour.