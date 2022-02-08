Video! Man falls from boat into sea, survives

A shocking incident took place around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when a passenger fell into the sea from the Ajanta launch en route to Mandwa, Alibag from Gateway Mumbai.

Fortunately, the passenger was able to swim, so he returned safely to the boat. Due to this incident, the safety of passengers during water voyage is in jeopardy. This has been proven again.

Prashant Khamkar is the name of the passengers who fell into the water. Prashant has written to the Mandwa police station that he fell due to his own mistake, said Raja Patil, Assistant Inspector of Police.

The Ajanta launch, which left the gateway at 9 am this morning, was approaching Mandwa-Alibag. At some distance from the hull, the plank attached to the boat gate broke. So Prashant Khamkar fell directly into the sea. This created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers.

The passengers started shouting. However, since Prashant was able to swim, he returned to the boat safely. Prashant was picked up by the staff of the boat with the help of a dagger.

He was told not to lean on the board near the boat gate but he ignored it and the next moment the incident took place. If the passenger could not swim, he would have lost his life.