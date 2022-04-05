VIDEO! Nanded: CCTV footage of builder Sanjay Biyani being shot at surfaces

Famous builder Sanjay Biyani was shot dead today in Nanded. CCTV footage of the shooting has surfaced. It is seen that two persons fired at Biyani as soon as he came out of the vehicle. Biyani, who was critically injured in the shooting, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Biyani was shot dead while leaving his house at Shardanagar in Nanded at around 11 in the morning.

The accused, who was on a two-wheeler, fired four shots at him. The incident, which took place in broad daylight in Nanded city, has created a stir. The exact reason for killing Biyani has not been revealed yet. Police have launched a search for the attackers of Sanjay Biyani.