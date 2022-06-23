Video of Eknath Shinde with rebel MLAs in Guwahati goes viral

After the split in the Shiv Sena, political developments in the state have gained momentum. After addressing the people of the state at 5.30 pm yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Varsha's residence at around 8 pm and proceeded to Matoshri. Even after Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal, information has come to light that six more Shiv Sena MLAs are not reachable today. Three of the MLAs have recently joined the Shinde group at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati under heavy security.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is staying with the rebel MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. From here, Shinde is announcing his role through Twitter. He is accompanied by other Shiv Sena MLAs. Yesterday, rejecting the letter issued by MLA Sunil Prabhu as the representative of the legislature, Eknath Shinde had declared from the same hotel that Sunil Prabhu is no longer the representative of Shiv Sena. A leaflet with the signatures of the rebel MLAs was issued and Bharat Gogavale, MLA of Mahad in Raigad, was appointed as the new candidate.

The video of Bharat Gogavale filling up the form for the post has now come to light. It is said that Eknath Shinde's team shot this video. The sound is also heard in this video. In it, Thane MLA Pratap Saranaik is interacting with Bharat Gogavale, who has been appointed as Shiv Sena's spokesperson.

The videos and images that have surfaced show Shinde sitting along with some MLAs, who are sharing some light moments among themselves. Shinde can also be seen flipping through some sheets of paper and also signing on them. It could not be immediately known what those documents were.