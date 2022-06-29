VIDEO! Rebel Maharashtra MLAs leave from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs of Shiv Sena have left from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The rebel MLAs are likely to land in Goa or Karnataka's Karwar on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai on Thursday

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority in the House on Thursday (June 30). The court agreed to hear the case at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This new political development is taking place following the meeting of Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, who asked him to convene a floor test.