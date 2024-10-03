VIDEO: Sanjay Raut Slams Devendra Fadnavis Over ‘Vote Jihad’ Remarks, Says…

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ recent comments on “vote jihad” have sparked a political uproar in the state. On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Fadnavis, accusing him of attempting to divide the nation.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "What is vote jihad? Citizens of this country are Muslims, Jains, Hindus, Parsis, if they vote for you (BJP) then it is okay... Why did you (BJP) bring… pic.twitter.com/Xu997eckgl — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024

“What is vote jihad? Citizens of this country are Muslims, Jains, Hindus, Parsis, if they vote for you (BJP) then it is okay... Why did you (BJP) bring the Triple Talaq law for Muslim women? We came to know that people from Gujarat vote for BJP in Maharashtra...People from other sections of the society also vote for them...Do people like Devendra Fadnavis want to break this country again?" Raut questioned.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently mentioned “vote jihad,” referring to setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Talking about Dhule and Malegaon seats, Fadnavis said, “Vote Jihad was seen atleast in 14 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. A particular community members got together to defeat Hindutvawadi candidates.” He made the comment during a political event in Kolhapur district on Monday.

This controversy arises as Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections. The elections will be held in 288 constituencies; however, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates. The election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).