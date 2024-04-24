Video: Sharad Pawar Plays Video Of PM Modi's 2014 Speech In Madha Rally, Questions Him On His Promises

By tejas1144 | Published: April 24, 2024 04:38 PM

ir="ltr">Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in the Madha constituency of western Maharashtra on Wednesday. Pawar, holding up his phone, played a video of PM Modi's speech from a decade ago, criticising him for failing to fulfill the promises made then.

Addressing the rally, 84-year-old Pawar played a speech of PM Modi from 2014 on his phone and held it in front of the mic. In his speech, Modi was heard questioning then PM Manmohan Singh.

In the 10-year-old video played by Pawar, Modi was heard saying, "Today, the Prime Minister came here. But he didn't utter the M of Mehengai. They have so much ego that they don't talk of inflation. 'Die if you want, it's your fate'. There is no food in the poor's house, a child cries all night, the mother goes to sleep drinking her tears, but the country's leaders do not care about the poor. Before going out to vote this time, do a Nasmaskar to the gas cylinder in your house."

Pausing the video then, Pawar tore into PM Modi saying, "This is his speech from 2014. He did not keep his word. He did not give relief to the common man from inflation. And you (Modi) abuse us (opposition)? What did you do in 10 years?"

#NCP (SCP) chief #SharadPawar plays PM #NarendraModi's speech from 2014 on his phone in #Madha rally. "You did not keep a word you promised. You did not give relief from inflation. And you abuse us. What did you do in 10 years?" Pawar asks PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/jyMeAgQFnh— Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) April 24, 2024

Pawar was speaking at the campaign rally of NCP (SCP) candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil in Madha Lok Sabha constituency. A large number of activists and officials from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency were present.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the pre-independence era in the country. The status of tribals has deteriorated. Modi only criticised Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the last ten years. He criticises people who are not alive. But he is not talking about what he has done in ten years," Pawar said in his speech.

Further, Sharad Pawar said that in 2014, Modi had said that we will end unemployment. "A survey conducted by the International Labor Organisation, a world-class organisation that surveys unemployment, says that the unemployment rate has increased in India. Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled his promises. What have they done in the last ten years? Prime Minister Modi did demonetization. Common people had to stand in queue for several days. 700 people died standing in bank queues across the country. Unemployment increased, inflation increased. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about it now."

"Modi had said that he will bring down the price of petrol within 50 days. 3 thousand days have passed since Modi's promise. However, the price of Rs 71 petrol has gone up to Rs 106. Gas cylinders are expensive. Today, 87 out of 100 youth are unemployed in the country. Modi abuses us, Uddhav Thackeray. Sorry, but what have you done in 10 years?" The veteran politician questioned.

In a scathing jibe at the PM, Sharad Pawar said, "Modi is moving towards dictatorship. Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi are criticised. Those who have contributed to the country are being criticised. Everyone from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi is being criticised. Jawaharlal Nehru spent years of his life in prison. We cannot forget that he worked for the country. However, Modi criticised him. All Prime Ministers like Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh thought of the country. But Modi did not think of the country."

Pawar went on to add that this country belongs to Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs.

Pawar further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed for criticizing the central government. "Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been jailed there because he criticized the central government. The central government is currently doing the same work as the British. The country is going towards dictatorship," he added.Open in app