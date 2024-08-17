Video: Shinde Sena Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Faces Flak For Using Sword To Cut & Feed Cake On Son's Birthday

Shiv Sena Shinde faction's MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, recently celebrated his son Mrutyunjay Gaikwad's birthday with great fanfare in Buldhana. During the event, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad took to the stage and cut the cake using a large sword, feeding the cake to his wife with the same sword. A video of this act has gone viral on social media.

Typically, if a common person cuts a cake with a sword, they could face charges under the Arms Act. However, in this case, the video shows Sanjay Gaikwad using the sword to cut the cake and feed it to his wife, Pooja Gaikwad, and children. The incident has raised questions about what action the Buldhana police will take against MLA Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for this act.

Leader of Opposition in assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, hit out at Sanjay Gaikwad, saying, "This act is another example of the arrogance displayed by Shinde faction MLAs. Sanjay Gaikwad not only cut the cake with a sword but also fed it to his wife and children. For Maharashtra, the sword is a symbol of valor, a weapon used in the battle for Swarajya and against the enemies of the state. And here, Shinde faction MLAs are using it to cut a cake."

Wadettiwar added, "According to the law, such displays and uses of swords are prohibited. But with a Chief Minister in power thanks to their support, Shinde faction MLAs feel free to flaunt their arrogance and do as they please."