Video! Snake found inside judge's chamber in Bombay HC

A snake was found in a judge's chamber in the Bombay High Court on Friday. There was flutter among the staff members after a snake was found in the judge's chambers.

The reptile, which was 4 to 5 feet long and non-poisonous, was found inside the chamber of Justice NR Borkar early in the morning when the judge was not present in his chamber.

The police contacted an NGO - SarpMitra (friend of the snake) that rescues snakes and releases them into the wild. A team from the organisation arrived, caught the snake and put it into a cloth bag. The NGO said the reptile would be released in the wild. Meanwhile, photos and videos of the incident are currently going viral on social media.

The Bombay High Court is currently holding virtual hearings due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.