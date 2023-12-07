Vijay Wadettiwar accuses Maha govt of neglecting farmers amidst unseasonal rains

On Thursday, Congress Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar aimed to criticize the Eknath Shinde government in the assembly for the crop losses incurred by farmers due to recent unseasonal rains in certain regions of Maharashtra. Wadettiwar demanded a loan waiver, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined the measures implemented to assist cultivators.

Speaking in the lower house on the first day of the state legislature’s winter session in Nagpur, Wadettiwar claimed the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar group) government has no time for farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains and water scarcity or drought in some parts of the state.

The state government is spending more on its own events than helping farmers, who lost their crops due to unseasonal showers. Crop assessment reports are still pending, adding to farmers’ frustration, said the Congress MLA. He pointed out that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not yet held discussions with the affected farmers. The regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha, and north Maharashtra in the state witnessed unexpected showers last month, resulting in extensive damage to crops.

The state government should announce a flat loan waiver for farmers who have lost their crops in unseasonal showers. The government has announced drought only in 40 tehsils, when actual extent of devastation is far more than the government’s estimates, said the Leader of Opposition. When we raised the issue, the state government hurriedly announced a scarcity-like situation in 1,021 mandals (an administrative unit). It also means these areas will not get financial assistance at par with tehsils declared as drought-hit, said the former state minister.

In response to Wadettiwar's critique, Deputy CM Fadnavis stated that the government has implemented numerous measures to assist farmers. Leader of Opposition has limited information about the steps we are taking to help farmers. The declaration of 40 tehsils as drought-hit is as per the Union government’s criteria. The state government has gone ahead and declared another 1,200 mandals as facing a scarcity-like situation. The affected farmers from these mandals will get financial aid at par with the Union government’s criteria, said Fadnavis.