Vijay Wadettiwar advises Maha govt not to stray amid Maratha quota deadline threats

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar cautioned the Maharashtra government not to be swayed by the ultimatum from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. He emphasized the importance of avoiding any missteps that could result in injustice to members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Jarange withdrew his indefinite fast on November 2 and set a deadline of December 24 for implementation of Maratha quota. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on being asked about Jarange’s deadline said, The government should not take the wrong path by getting threatened and do injustice to others. We have never opposed quota for Marathas but it must not be given from the share of the OBCs.

Asked about the video uploaded by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on social media showing some persons giving packets to prisoners inside a police van on Pune’s jail road, Wadettiwar said people were losing faith in the state home department. While escorting prisoners from jails to courts and back, vehicles are not supposed to halt en route but the video clearly shows police are misusing their power, Wadettiwar said.

