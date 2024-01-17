Villagers in Chikhli protest by planting trees in potholes

Villagers in Chikhli, a village in the Risod taluka of Washim district, have staged a protest by planting trees in potholes on the Chikhli-Kawtha road. The road, which is under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), has been riddled with potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to navigate.

The potholes have also caused waterlogging, making the road even more dangerous. In some cases, vehicles have fallen into the potholes, causing injuries to the occupants.

The villagers have been demanding that the PWD repair the road for several months, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears. In desperation, they decided to stage a protest by planting trees in the potholes.

The protests were led by Chikhli Cooperative Society's Chief Santosh Lad, Deputy Sarpancg Ghanashyam Lad, Former Deputy Sarpanch Dr Ashok Lad, Dnyaneshwar Lad, Sandeep Kale and other villagers.

The protest was supported by a large number of villagers. They held placards and shouted slogans demanding that the PWD take action.