Vinayak Raut Comments on Deora's Defection to Shinde Faction, "He Wanted to Come to Us, But.."

Mumbai: In a significant political move, former Congress MP Milind Deora has switched allegiances and joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. Along with 10 former BMC Corporators, Deora declared his switch at Chief Minister's Residence, Varsha. Deora's long-held ambition to contest the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat is believed to be a key factor in his decision, as the incumbent Sena (Thackeray group) MP Arvind Sawant enjoys strong local support.

While Congress leaders have slammed Deora for the defection, the move has sparked a sharp counter-offensive from the Thackeray Sena.

Spokesperson and MP Vinayak Raut launched a blistering attack on Deora and the Shinde faction, dismissing Deora's political value and accusing him of opportunism.

Raut's Retaliation:

"Every party has its share of trash. It's good riddance of this filth," Raut said, dismissing Deora's significance.

He pointed out that Deora's father, Murli Deora, was once appointed Mayor of Mumbai by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, highlighting the Thackeray group's past support for the family. "They (Deora) wanted to come to our party a few days ago, asking for a ticket from South Mumbai. But our party chief Uddhav Thackeray stood firmly behind our incumbent MP Arvind Sawant. So Deora went to the shop where they were willing to buy him," Raut charged, accusing Deora of political opportunism.



"Even though Deora has gone to the Shinde group, the people of South Mumbai will sweep him away. Mumbaiites will ensure Deora never sees Parliament again," Raut predicted, vowing to defeat him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde Camp Claims Impending Victories:

Deora's defection is the first major pre-election switch, leading the Shinde camp to claim it foreshadows more defections and a dent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. However, Raut downplayed the significance of the move, maintaining that the MVA remains strong and united.