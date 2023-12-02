Violence erupts as BJP MLA supporters attack ex-minister Rajesh Tope's car in Jalna

Supporters of BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar reportedly attacked the car of former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. The incident occurred following the election of the president and vice-president of a cooperative bank in Jalna district. NCP's Satish Tope, cousin of Rajesh Tope, and BJP's Bhausaheb Jawale were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the District Central Cooperative Bank.

Allegations of betrayal arose, with Lonikar's supporters accusing Rajesh Tope of sidelining their group and assigning the vice-president position to someone else. The supporters threw stones and a wooden log at Tope's car on the bank premises. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Sadar Bazar police promptly intervened to control the situation.

MLA Babanrao Lonikar expressed the discontent of his supporters, stating that they were upset about being sidelined, and the vice-president's post went to someone from outside their group. Lonikar, who represents the Partur constituency, claimed readiness to compensate for the damage caused to Tope's car.

Speaking to the media, Tope, who is with the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, said it had been agreed that the NCP would keep the post of president while someone from the BJP would become the vice-president of the bank. Tope, who represents the Ghansawangi seat in Jalna district, said he had no role in BJP's nomination and demanded a probe into the violence.

Lonikar said Tope betrayed their trust as the vice-president's post was to go to someone from BJP in Partur or Mantha tehsil. However, it went to Jawale, who is from a different area and is apparently associated with Union minister Raosaheb Danve. A bank official, who requested anonymity, said Lonikar's supporters wanted the MLA's son Rahul Lonikar to occupy the post. Later, Satish Tope's supporters pelted stones at Lonikar's house following which the latter's men targeted the former's home similarly.