Violent clash unfolds as Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale's confrontation turns chaotic in Satara

BJP Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhosale and Member of Legislative Assembly Shivendraraje Bhosale are currently embroiled in a heated confrontation. Over the past few days, their war of words had been escalating. However, today witnessed a direct clash between the two leaders, resulting in a chaotic scene in Satara.

Their respective party workers engaged in clashes, intensifying the already tense atmosphere. Shivendraraje Bhosale had a scheduled event to lay the foundation stone for the new premises of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Khindwadi village. Accompanied by his supporters, he arrived at the location. Coincidentally, Udayanraje also arrived with his own group of party workers, leading to a dispute over ownership of the land. Consequently, Udayanraje's supporters disrupted Shivendraraje's bhoomi pujan ceremony by overturning containers and throwing materials. This tumultuous act further fueled the already strained environment at the venue.