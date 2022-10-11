Vipin Itankar wins Promising IAS Officer at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Out of them seven were nominated in IAS (Promising) category. Today on the special occasion, Dr. Vipin Itankar recipients of the award.

The revenue officials were in a non-corporative role for six months. He solved the question in a few days. A permanent check post has been set up to prevent illegal sand transport in the district. So the sand-mafia took their blow. The name of the brave collector is Vipin Itankar.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.