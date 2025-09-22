Virar Accident: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Wheel Gets Stuck, Tanker Runs Over Him

Virar Accident News: A 55-year-old man died after a tanker ran over his two-wheeler in the Chandansar area of Virar on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pratap Naik, a resident of Virar. He was on his way to bring an idol of the goddess for Navratri celebrations when the accident occurred around 11 a.m.

According to reports, his scooter wheel got stuck in a pothole, causing him to fall. The tanker passing behind ran over him, resulting in his death. The incident shocked local residents, especially as it occurred on the first day of Navratri.

The accident caused a temporary traffic jam in the Chandansar area. The road connects to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway and is usually crowded, which affected traffic flow. Locals blamed poor road conditions and neglect of repairs for the fatal accident. Some residents staged a road blockade in protest, briefly halting traffic.

Virar police arrived at the scene, documented the accident, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The tanker driver, 28-year-old Anandkumar Ramlal Yadav, has been arrested and a case has been registered, according to senior police inspector Lalu Ture.