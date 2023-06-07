Virar Tragedy: Builder, contractor, and architect booked for culpable homicide

Following the devastating incident in Virar where three women lost their lives due to a wall collapse, the Virar police have taken action by filing a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a builder, contractor, and architect involved in the construction. The builder and contractor have been taken into custody by the police, while the architect is currently evading arrest and efforts are underway to locate him.

During the wall collapse incident at Suryakiran Co-operative Housing Society in the Manvelpada area of Virar, four individuals were tragically trapped under the debris. The victims have been identified as Laxmibai Gavhane (38), Radhabai Navghare (43), Sahubai Sule (25), and Nandabai Gavane (25). While Laxmibai Gavane, Radhabai Navghare, and Sahubai Sule lost their lives in the incident, Nandabai Gavane sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Late last night, the Virar police filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against three individuals associated with Cash Home Developers - Chirag Janak, Bharat Suresh Patil (contractor), and Umesh Kekare (architect). Following the legal action, developer Chirag Janak and contractor Bharat Suresh Patil have been taken into custody by the police.

Following the accident, a case has been filed, and the builder and contractor have been apprehended, while the architect remains at large. The arrested individuals were presented before a Vasai court on Wednesday and were subsequently remanded to police custody for a period of two days, as stated by Rajendra Kamble, Senior Police Inspector of Virar Police Station.