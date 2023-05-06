Vishwas Nangre Patil alerts public to fake Facebook account created in his name

Cybercriminals are using new tactics to commit fraud, including hacking mobile phones and creating fake social media accounts. This has led to an increase in cybercrime incidents.

It has come to light that a fraudulent Facebook account has been set up, impersonating Vishwas Nangre Patil, an IPS officer who currently serves as the Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption) in Maharashtra, India.

Vishwas Nangre Patil has personally disclosed this incident in a Facebook post and the cyber police have taken up the investigation to delve deeper into the matter.

Regarding this issue, Vishwas Nangre Patil has made a post on his verified Facebook account, alerting the public about the creation of a fake account in his name.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Hello friends, some fraudster has created fake account on my name and sending random messages to some of my contacts as below. I am taking prompt legal action. But pl do not respond or share any kind of info as it must be attempt to dupe! Thanks”

The incidence of cybercrime is on the rise and the police are taking constant measures to combat it. With the growing use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, the number of online crimes is also increasing rapidly. Amidst this, IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil has become the victim of a similar incident.