Voters Back Development, Not Political Brands’: Eknath Shinde Targets Uddhav-Raj as BMC 2026 Polls Heat Up

In a pointed remark at Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that voters are increasingly prioritizing development over so-called “political brands.” Speaking at a rally in Thane district ahead of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections Shinde highlighted the Mahayuti government’s dynamic functioning, contrasting it with what he called an “adjournment government.” He emphasized that citizens were backing leaders focused on performance and tangible development.

Shinde noted that 21 candidates had been elected unopposed ahead of the KDMC polls, pointing to the Opposition’s inability to effectively challenge Mahayuti contenders. He alleged attempts were made to influence candidates but insisted the people’s mandate clearly favored progress. Calling Kalyan-Dombivli a stronghold of the Mahayuti, Shinde cited repeated voter endorsements of MP Shrikant Shinde as evidence of the alliance’s popularity. “With stable governments at both the Centre and the state, there are no obstacles to executing development projects,” he said, expressing confidence that the saffron flag would once again fly over the KDMC.

Marking their first political alliance in nearly two decades, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray last month announced a tie-up ahead of the January 15 civic polls in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra.