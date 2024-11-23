"Voters Have Given Resounding Victory": Vinod Tawde Reacts On Mahayuti Alliance Stupendous Performance In Maharashtra Election 2024

On the day of vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde hailed the victory of the BJP-MahaYuti alliance, attributing the win to the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tawde addressed the media, stating, “The voters in Maharashtra have given a resounding victory to the BJP-MahaYuti under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, has functioned effectively. Together, they fought the elections and managed the government efficiently.”

Mumbai: On the Maharashtra Assembly election vote counting, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "The voters in Maharashtra have given a resounding victory to the BJP-MahaYuti under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath… pic.twitter.com/QjzQvDpXjQ — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

He further emphasized the alliance’s dedication to the development of the state, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the leaders in ensuring governance and working for the welfare of the people. The BJP-MahaYuti coalition’s triumph is seen as a significant political win, reinforcing their position in Maharashtra's political landscape. For the unversed, Maharashtra is witnessing a BJP script history as the first party after 1990 to lead in over 100 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti is set to make a landslide victory as it has crossed the 200 seat mark. The BJP contested the Maharashtra Elections on 148 seats, Shiv Sena fought on 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates on 53 seats. Meanwhile, on the MVA's side – the Congress fielded 103 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) fielded 87 candidates. Rest of the seats went to smaller alliance partners.Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested the state assembly election, with the BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House. Most exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra assembly poll.