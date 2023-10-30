VVCMC to take action against illegal hoardings in Vasai-Virar region

Amid a surge in fatal accidents and a growing chorus of complaints regarding obstructive banners and hoardings affecting road safety, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has initiated a comprehensive survey to address the issue. Their findings have revealed a shocking reality: out of the 30,000 hoardings scattered across the region, only 335 have been officially authorized. The traffic police officials said these hoardings, mostly advertisements and promotions, have caused several accidents as they block signals and cause distraction while driving. The traffic police had written a letter to the VVCMC last week to remove the hoardings which are creating a problem for the driver to see the signal or the vehicle coming from the opposite direction which poses a threat to their lives.

“We had received several complaints from drivers against hoardings obstructing their view. We then conducted a survey and found that at several places, these banners were put up without opting for NOC from our department,” said a traffic police officer. In order to illegally erect a banner, a person must seek permission from VVCMC and obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic department. “These illegal hoardings are not only dangerous for drivers but they are also causing a huge loss to the government. I will write to the VVCMC to take immediate action against these illegal hoardings,” said Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit. Employees of the civic body disclosed that in 2009, when the municipal corporation came into existence, there was no specific department responsible for granting permissions for hoardings. However, in the past two years, a dedicated department overseeing hoardings was established, which granted approval to a mere 335 individuals. In 2023, VVCMC initiated a campaign to dismantle these illegal hoardings, though the effort was hampered by the rainy season. Sangratna Khillare, deputy municipal commissioner, affirmed their commitment to resuming the drive and dismantling all unlawful hoardings. “We are resolute in our determination to take strict measures against those responsible for these illegal hoardings,” she assured.