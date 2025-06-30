Want to Save on ST Bus Fares? Here’s How You Can Get a 15% Discount from July 1!

In a major move to promote advance reservations and increase off-season ridership, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will now offer a 15% discount on ticket fares for full-fare passengers booking long and medium-distance journeys over 150 km in advance. The discount, however, will not be available to concessional ticket holders. Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced that this initiative will be implemented from July 1, 2025, and will continue throughout the year—barring the busy festive periods of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, and Diwali.

This scheme, which applies to all categories of MSRTC buses, was first announced by Minister Pratap Sarnaik during the 77th anniversary celebrations of MSRTC on June 1. It aims to ease operational loads during peak periods and encourage disciplined travel planning. Notably, this discount is only applicable to full-fare ticket holders, excluding those availing of any travel concessions. The scheme has been designed to attract more passengers during the off-peak travel season and will cover both online and offline booking platforms, ensuring accessibility for all categories of commuters.

Passengers planning trips for important religious festivals like Ashadhi Ekadashi and Ganesh Chaturthi can also avail of the scheme, but only on regular ST buses. For instance, pilgrims traveling to Pandharpur can get discounted tickets if they book early. However, the 15% fare reduction will not apply to special or additional buses arranged during high-demand seasons. Similarly, Konkan-bound travelers heading home for the Ganesh festival can benefit from the offer if they reserve their seats in advance, adding affordability to festive travel.

The scheme extends to MSRTC’s elite E-Shivneri bus service that operates between Mumbai and Pune, offering an attractive deal to frequent intercity travelers. Passengers who book full-fare tickets in advance for these electric buses will be eligible for the discount. Bookings can be made at ticket windows, on MSRTC’s official website, public.msrtcors.com, or via the MSRTC Bus Reservation mobile app. With this new initiative, the MSRTC hopes to provide financial relief to passengers, streamline bookings, and enhance overall travel experience across the state.