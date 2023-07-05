Wanted to resign NCP party but changed mind after speaking with Sharad Pawar: Amol Kolhe

Amol Kolhe, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Lok Sabha, claimed that he was unhappy with the developments in Maharashtra and had considered resigning, but that he had changed his mind after speaking with Sharad Pawar, the party's president.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of the NCP, and eight other party MLAs were sworn in on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan. Kolhe, an actor by profession, was there, but later made a statement declaring his loyalty to the senior Pawar.

Kolhe said he felt very uneasy after the rebellion in the NCP and met Pawar to express his desire to quit as an MP. But Pawar saheb told me restlessness over ongoing developments (in NCP) was not just in my mind but also in the minds of youths and voters in the state, said the Lok Sabha MP from Shirur in Pune district.

We need to tour the state to protect democracy. Shirur voters have given you a mandate for 5 years of which now eight to ten months are left. It is your duty to fulfil the vision of development of the constituency, Kolhe quoted the NCP president as advising him during the meeting.

