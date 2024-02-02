Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded Railroad Project Allocated Rs.750 Crore, Will Require More Funds

Nagpur: The much-awaited Wardha-Yavatmal-Pusad-Nanded railway project, which has the power to take two backward areas of Maharashtra on the path of prosperity, will now become more dynamic. In the interim budget presented yesterday, a financial engine of Rs 750 crore has been added to the project. However, according to experts, another Rs 2,500-3,500 crore will be required for the completion of the project.

When the 284.65-km-long Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded railway line was sanctioned, it was expected to cost Rs 274.55 crore. However, its budget also increased as the project stalled in the interim. This project has been a dream of the Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former MP Dr Vijay Darda. He has consistently pursued this in the state as well as at the Centre. It was due to Darda's efforts that the state government set up a special war room for the project. Special instructions were given to avoid disruption and funds were also made available. That's why the project has gained momentum over the years.

So far, Rs 1,910 crore 7 lakh have been spent, with which the entire work up to Deoli, Bhidi in Wardha district and Kalamb railway station in Yavatmal district has been completed. The trial from Deoli to Kalamb has also been conducted by running the train at a speed of 125 kilometers per hour. Therefore, it has also been decided to start the train from Wardha to Kalamb, for which the deadline was earlier fixed for January 12, 2024. Later, there was talk of the route being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11. In the interim budget, a provision of Rs 750 crore was announced for the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded railway project. However, experts say another Rs 3,445.48 crore is expected to be spent on the route. There has also been a demand that it be made available immediately.

The provision is welcome, but not enough: Dr. Vijay Darda

Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former MP Dr Vijay Darda welcomed the budget. However, he expressed concerns that the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded project will not be completed by Rs 750 crore. He hoped that all necessary funds would be made available immediately and the project would be completed as soon as possible.

"Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is taking good steps as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Railways are the main means of communication for common people. It's amazing that it's being renewed" he said.



He further commented, "Escalators should be started at all railway stations so that senior citizens can travel easily." He also demanded that railway crossing gates at all places in the country should be closed and flyovers or subways should be constructed and modern technology should be used to prevent accidents.