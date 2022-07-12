Warning of heavy rain in Palghar, Pune, Nashik district for next four days

Pune: Due to the low pressure belt along the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal and the basin in the Arabian Sea from Gujarat to the North Kerala coast, Central India and the state are currently receiving heavy rainfall. Due to this situation, the rains will continue in the state till next Thursday, after which the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast less rains. In Palghar, Pune and Nashik districts, heavy rains have been warned till Thursday.

It has been raining heavily in the state since last week. As a result, the state has surpassed the July average. Heavy rains lashed many places in Konkan, Nanded in Marathwada, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur in Vidarbha and Pune, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur districts in central Maharashtra.

Due to the current weather conditions, heavy rains are expected in Raigad in Konkan on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as in Gadchiroli, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur on Tuesday.