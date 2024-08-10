'Was I Even Home Minister?': Jayant Patil Refutes Ex-Cop Param Bir Singh's Allegations

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has recently faced serious allegations from former police officer Param Bir Singh, sparking a flurry of accusations and counterclaims in the political circles. Singh had also accused Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar), of pressuring authorities to file charges against political opponents in Sangli district. In response, Jayant Patil addressed these allegations today during the ongoing Shiv Swarajya Yatra of the NCP, which has reached Hadapsar.

Speaking about Param Bir Singh's accusations, Jayant Patil said, “I have never directed anyone to do such things. I have no idea what he is talking about. Was I even the Home Minister when he claims this happened? Why would I say such things about Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan?” Patil questioned.

He further added, “The party never instructs anyone to do such things. It has been years since our cabinet was in power and accusations were made. If something is being said after three years, it’s not worth paying much attention to. We only hope that the investigation into Param Bir Singh’s allegations proceeds properly.”

Today, MNS chief Raj Thackeray is on a tour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he has accused Manoj Jarange of engaging in political maneuvering. Responding to this, Jayant Patil said, “Manoj Jarange operates with independent thinking. He does not listen to anyone or follow advice, so I don’t see any substance in these claims. Raj Thackeray might be speaking out of anger, and there’s no need to take his remarks too seriously.”

Additionally, news has emerged that another major project from Maharashtra is set to move to Gujarat. It has been reported that Mahindra has signed a ₹25,000 crore deal with a Chinese company. This development has intensified political discourse. Jayant Patil criticized the state government sharply in response, stating, “If Gujarat is receiving some projects, our Chief Minister and government will not be able to stop it. Many of our projects have already gone there, and our government has never put a stop to them.”