Was Sharad Pawar responsible for Fadnavis's early morning oath in 2019? Here's what NCP chief Sharad Pawar says

NCP leader Sharad Pawar shed light on the riddle behind the unexpected early morning event in Maharashtra in 2019, claiming that the aftermath of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in as chief minister was well-known to all.

“Everyone knows what happened after the swearing-in. President’s Rule was lifted. Had the (early morning) swearing-in not happened, would President’s Rule have been lifted? Would Uddhav Thackeray have become the chief minister thereafter?”, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

Sharad Pawar's recent statements and subsequent grin have added to the controversy surrounding the subject, after Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis' recent claim that Sharad Pawar had given his consent to the 2019 swearing-in ceremony.

The timing of Fadnavis' statement had already raised eyebrows, and Pawar's reply has simply added fuel to the fire in Maharashtra politics.