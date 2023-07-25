Watch: 428 cusecs of water released from Khadakwasla dam

Currently, 18.59 TMC or 63.77% of the water stock has been stored in all four dams of the Khadakwasla dam chain project. The Khadakwasla dam is at 91% capacity, and around 428 cusecs of water have been released from the dam into the Mutha River. The Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, MNS, and various NGOs have urged Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to cancel the water cut in the city every Thursday.

The state received heavy rainfall in June, and now, in the middle of July, there has been a resurgence of rain. Over the past week, the catchment areas of Temghar, Varasgaon, Panshet, and Khadakwasla dams, which supply water to Pune city, have experienced incessant rainfall. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, all four dams had collected a total of 18.59 TMC of water.

Khadakwasla dam is currently 91% full. The heavy rainfall in the catchment area has led to the discharge of 428 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla dam to the Mutha River. Former Thackeray corporators Vishal Dhanwade, Sanjay Bhosale, Bala Oswal, Ashok Harnawal, and Avinash Salve have written a letter to Commissioner Vikram Kumar, urging the cancellation of the water cut in the city every Thursday.