Watch: 80-year-old farmer schools Bachchu Kadu, says 'You are Gaddar’

Bachchu Kadu, MLA of Achalpur, is well-known in his district and throughout Maharashtra as a leader who works for the rights of people, particularly the weaker sections and the disabled. It might be one of the reasons Bachchu Kadu is so popular.

Kadu, who served as Minister of State in Uddhav Thackeray's MVA cabinet, joined Eknath Shinde when he led a Shiv Sena rebellion. The legislator has since sided with the Shinde-BJP government.

While Bachchu Kadu's convoy was leaving a court, an 80-year-old man stopped him and told him that he had betrayed the people by supporting Shinde and Fadnavis. He told Kadu right away that he is a Gaddar (traitor). This incident's footage has now gone viral.

Arjun Bhagwan Ghogare is the name of the 80-year-old man. Ghogare stepped in front of Bachchu Kadu's car, blocking his way inside the court. He told Bachchu Kadu that the legislator had sided with gangsters.

As the old man was schooling Kadu, his supporters and workers tried to sideline him many times, but he kept asserting his point of view, and Kadu politely listened to him before walking away.