Watch: 82 stolen mobiles worth Rs 8 lakh seized from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express

The RPF in Nagpur apprehended two juveniles on the 12433 Chennai-Nizamuddin, Delhi Rajdhani Express B-9 coach, seizing a cache of 82 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 8,00,000/- on Friday, December 8th.

The RPF staff checked the train at Nagpur station, discovering four trolley bags near Katol station containing the stolen phones. The suspects disembarked at Amla station with the stolen property and were subsequently handed over to GRP Amla for legal proceedings.

This marks the second successful operation by the RPF in recent months. On October 14th, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the RPF seized 8.5 to 9 kilograms of gold biscuits worth approximately Rs 5.4 crore from two smugglers on Train No. 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express.

The individuals, Rahul (36 years old) and Baluram (41 years old), residents of Nagpur, were apprehended in the S-4 coach, following a tip-off received by the RPF team led by the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Nagpur.