Watch: ABVP protest turns violent at Savitribai Phule Pune University

On Monday, the ABVP organized a protest against the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration for not resolving student-related issues. The protest turned violent as students vandalized the main meeting place and directed statements towards the vice-chancellor.

During the protest, the students entered the university's management council meeting and presented their demands, which were duly noted by the vice-chancellor, Karbhari Kale. According to Kale, a committee has been formed to address these issues and appropriate action will be taken after reviewing their report.

The students denied any involvement in vandalism and stated that they had previously submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor. They also demanded legal action against those who allowed rap songs on campus, students wanted action to be taken in this particular matter.

A case has been registered against Shubham Anand Jadhav, a 24-year-old resident of Pashan's Jayabhavaninagar, for filming a rap song on the university premises. Sudhir Dalvi, a 50-year-old individual, filed a complaint regarding the matter. It has been disclosed that the song was shot without obtaining written permission from the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The individuals in question trespassed into the Sant Dnyaneshwar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Saraswati Halls of the university's main building without authorization. As per the complaint, they filmed a video inside the heritage Class 1 building while using a sword and pistol, and also used vulgar language in a public place. The video was subsequently circulated.

There are questions being raised as to how the youth managed to film inside the historic building without obtaining permission from the university administration for filming. Students are questioning when action will be taken against the security department officers and employees for allowing this to happen.