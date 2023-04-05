Watch: Aditya Thackeray leads protest rally over assault on Shiv Sena women's wing chief

Currently, a protest rally is being led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray against the authorities due to the apathy displayed by Thane police regarding the recent attack on one of their female leaders, who is currently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Uddhav-faction Shiv Sena's city women's wing chief, Roshni Shinde, was allegedly assaulted by members of the Shinde faction over a Facebook post. The incident apparently occurred between the Ghodbunder Road and the Kasarvadavli area.