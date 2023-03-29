Watch: Autorickshaw driver assaults passenger over 10 rupees extra fare in Dombivali

An autorickshaw driver assaulted a passenger with a bamboo stick near Indira Chowk in Dombivali (E) on Monday night after the latter refused to pay him ten rupees more than the standard fare.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Ganesh Tambe, Ramnagar police have filed an assault case against the auto driver.

This happened in Dombivli!!

Who the fuckkkkk does this degenerate think he is and why is he so fearless?!!! https://t.co/rZPdS38IFb — Aakash Bhojwani (@aakashkb) March 29, 2023

Sachin Sanbhor, a senior inspector of Ramnagar police station told Times of India that the autorickshaw driver has been booked and they are currently on the lookout for him.

Tambe stated that the driver asked to pay Rs 40 for a ride to Tata Power House Circle. After he pointed out that he was overcharging because the standard fare is 30, the driver lost his cool and began assaulting him with a bamboo stick from his vehicle.

Tambe claimed he dialled the police emergency number '100,' but the accused and other vehicle drivers had fled by the time cops arrived. Tambe surrendered the licence plate of the autorickshaw to police and was later admitted to the nearby Shastri Nagar Hospital.