Watch: Bikers dragged 3 Km in hit-and-run incident in Nagpur

A disturbing hit-and-run incident occurred near Nagpur's Airport road, resulting in severe injuries to two bikers, Rakesh Gate and Akash Tekam. While riding their two-wheeler, a car struck them, causing them to be violently thrown off and dragged for three kilometres. Shockingly, the car driver chose to flee the scene rather than help the injured victims.

The Nagpur Police are actively searching for the driver who fled. The incident was caught on camera by bystanders and quickly spread online, gaining widespread attention. Despite the incident taking place on the main road to the airport, there were reportedly no police officers present at the time.

Both bikers suffered serious injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident happened near the Pride Hotel in Rajiv Nagar, where the car collided with the bike carrying both the rider and the passenger.

Despite their serious injuries, both victims survived, narrowly escaping a potential tragedy. Witnesses noted that the car was speeding, and the driver's actions suggested a desire to escape rather than assist the injured bikers. The distressing video circulating online shows the bike getting caught by the car.

The Sonegaon police have responded by filing a case against the unidentified car driver. Authorities are actively trying to locate the driver, who is currently on the run.