Watch: Cargo truck overturns on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway, causes three-hour traffic jam

A cargo truck heading towards Phulambri met with an accident near Bildi village on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway this morning at around 9 am. As a result, numerous vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road for nearly three hours. The truck had overturned, obstructing the highway and causing inconvenience to commuters.

The widening project of the National Highway from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jalgaon has been ongoing for the past seven years. Unfortunately, there have been frequent traffic congestion issues along this route due to the slow progress of the contractor's work. Additionally, construction work on the bridge near the monastery is currently in progress. During this phase, there is a problem with soil-mixed mud being dumped, resulting in muddy conditions after rainfall. Today at 9 am, a truck travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Phulambri, overturned. The truck was carrying a load of cotton bales, which spilled as a result of the accident.

Both directions of the road experienced a complete halt in traffic when the truck became trapped near the bridge. The police reached the location approximately one and a half hours later. However, the delay in clearing the truck resulted in hundreds of vehicles being stranded. After approximately three hours, the police successfully removed the truck, resolving the traffic jam.