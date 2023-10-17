Watch: Central Railway cracks down on ticketless passengers at Kalyan station, collects ₹16.85 lakh in fines

In a significant move to combat ticketless travel on Mumbai's local trains, the Central Railway has launched surprise ticket checking operations at various stations. On Monday, a team of 167 ticket checkers conducted a rigorous inspection at Kalyan railway station from 7 am onwards. Their collective efforts led to the collection of fines amounting to a staggering ₹16.85 lakh for the Central Railway.

A total of 4,438 ticketless travelers were held accountable during this operation, with each of the 167 ticket checkers identifying an average of 27 violators. On average, each Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) collected ₹10,095 as fines.

"तुम हमसे फिर से छुप रहे हो... और हम तुम्हारा स्टेशन पे फिर से इंतजार कर रहे हैं!"



कल्याण स्थानक-

16.85 lakh penalty imposed in a single day on 4438 ticketless passengers..



कल दिनांक 16/10/23 सोमवार को एक बडा तिकीट चेकिंग अभियान मुंबई विभाग के कल्याण स्थानक पर किया गया।… pic.twitter.com/MKPW1h4KOm — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 17, 2023

To assist in managing the violators, 35 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff members were deployed. Visuals of this massive ticket checking drive at Kalyan railway station were shared on Central Railway's official social media platform, X, with a caption stating, "You're hiding from us again... and we're waiting for you at the station again!" Central Railway urged all passengers to travel responsibly with valid tickets.

Central Railway officials emphasized that these surprise ticket checking operations will continue in the future to ensure compliance with ticketing regulations, thereby fostering responsible travel. Curbing ticketless travel remains a top priority to maintain the comfort and financial integrity of genuine passengers.