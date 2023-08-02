Watch: Children wade through river to reach school in Pune's Ghisar village

The absence of a bridge over the Kanandi river between Ghisar and Hirve Vasti in Velhe taluka has created difficulties for school children who have to cross knee-deep water to reach their schools. During the rainy season, the strong water flow makes the journey hazardous, causing children to miss school for two to three months. Moreover, the lack of proper facilities puts a strain on pregnant women, the elderly, and children, who face challenges in accessing basic services and medical care.

In the Ghisar village of Velhe taluka, heavy rainfall is common, and the Dhangar community has established three to four settlements on the upper side of the village. These settlements are situated two to three kilometres apart. Since the Zilla Parishad school is located in Ghisar, local students face a challenging two to three-kilometre trek through hills, mud, and water during the rainy season.

The path is also frequented by dangerous animals, making the journey even more perilous. Villagers cross the river and carry the students on their shoulders every day to ensure their safe arrival at school. Despite persistent demands from the villagers for bridge construction, the government has turned a deaf ear, leaving the community disappointed and in distress.

There are multiple issues that need attention, such as the absence of a road to the nearby graveyard. Despite numerous requests made to the concerned department over the years, these matters have been consistently overlooked. Residents, express their deep concern and regret about the lack of consideration for the safety and well-being of pregnant women and children in the area.