Watch: Confusion between Mahatma Phule and Nilu Phule; BJP leader's blunder

Political Leaders in the state have been showing disrespect towards social reformers for several days. This behaviour has been observed across all political parties. Recently, Chandrakant Patil, a BJP leader and former governor of the state, made a statement about Mahatma Phule that caused a lot of controversy in the state.

A video of a BJP leader from Kolhapur district has been circulating on social media, where the leader seems to have confused 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule' with the actor 'Nilu Phule'.

According to reports, the said leader delivered a speech during the inauguration of several projects in Valkudi-Kerwade in Chandgad taluka of Kolhapur. The leader is allegedly a member of the BJP party.