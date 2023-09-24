Watch: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis faces public outrage during Nagpur visit

Severe flooding ensued on Saturday as torrential downpours caused water to flood over 10,000 households. The Ambazari Lake and Nag River overflowed, breaching their limits and intensifying the deluge. Four persons, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents.

In response to the crisis, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur today to assess the extent of the damage and oversee relief efforts. However, upon his arrival, he found himself surrounded by angry citizens expressing their grievances regarding the situation.

मदत मागणार्‍या पूरामुळे त्रस्त नागरिकाला फडणवीसांनी दिला धक्का! pic.twitter.com/SvbVT44YWj — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) September 24, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that captured Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaging in discussions with several Nagpur residents expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities' perceived inadequate response to the ongoing flood crisis.

In the video, Fadnavis is initially shown conversing with a woman as she shares her challenging experiences. Simultaneously, a man behind her also attempts to communicate with the Deputy Chief Minister. Notably, the video portrays Fadnavis taking hold of the man's hand, pulling him out from the crowd, and then firmly guiding him toward his security entourage.

This incident has sparked criticism and raised questions regarding the Deputy CM's handling of the situation and interactions with the affected citizens during the flood crisis.