Watch: Farmer deploys innovative solution to combat tomato theft amid soaring prices

In a bid to safeguard his precious tomato harvest from rampant thefts driven by soaring market prices, a resourceful farmer in Gangapur taluka, Sharad Raote, has made headlines by deploying a modern and proactive approach. Raote, also the sarpanch of Shahapur Banjar, has installed a network of CCTV cameras across his 1.5-acre tomato farm, investing a significant sum of Rs 22,000 for enhanced security measures.

The skyrocketing prices of tomatoes in recent months have led to an unfortunate increase in cases of tomato thefts in the region. Recognizing the severity of the situation and determined to protect his hard-earned produce, Raote took matters into his own hands. After discovering that a considerable number of tomato crates had been pilfered from his farm, Raote and his family decided to innovate rather than succumb to the situation.

In addition to the remote surveillance, the farmer has ingeniously integrated an audible alarm system. With a mere tap on their smartphones, the Raote family can trigger sirens situated around the farm, deterring potential thieves the moment their presence is detected. Raote's efforts have garnered attention not only locally but also across the state.