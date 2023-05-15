Watch: Five injured as ceiling slab collapses in Thane building

A slab from the ceiling of a flat in Thane, Maharashtra, collapsed, injuring five members of the family who were inside.

According to Avinash Sawant, the Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the incident occurred at approximately 11 am. It happened in a residence situated on the first floor of a seven-story building in Bhaskar Colony, Naupada area. Sawant provided this information to the news agency PTI.

The official mentioned that five individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | 5 people got injured after slab of a building collapsed in the Naupada area of Thane, Maharashtra: Thane municipal corporation pic.twitter.com/tu8evioRdB — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

Upon receiving the notification, local firefighters along with teams from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) promptly arrived at the scene.

The rescue teams successfully saved two individuals from the incident site. One of them was a 24-year-old woman who was trapped inside the flat where the ceiling slab collapsed, while the other was a 60-year-old man who was stuck in the house directly above on the second floor, according to the official.

The ground floor apartment also exhibited cracks, prompting authorities to initiate the evacuation process for the entire 25-year-old building, which comprises a total of 32 flats, the official stated.