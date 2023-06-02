Watch: Grand 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala' celebrations in Nagpur and across Maharashtra

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2023 11:55 AM 2023-06-02T11:55:01+5:30 2023-06-02T11:56:22+5:30

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has organized a grand event to celebrate the 350th anniversary ...

Watch: Grand 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala' celebrations in Nagpur and across Maharashtra | Watch: Grand 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala' celebrations in Nagpur and across Maharashtra

Watch: Grand 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala' celebrations in Nagpur and across Maharashtra

Next

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has organized a grand event to celebrate the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’ (coronation) at Raigad Fort from today until June 6. On June 6, 1674, the Maratha warrior king was crowned at the fort where he had established "Hindavi-Swaraj" (the self-rule of Hindus).

Grand festivities have been arranged throughout the state, with Nagpur being a notable hub of celebration. The streets are teeming with a multitude of people, joyfully participating in diverse performances, waving flags, and commemorating this significant event. It is worth mentioning that RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is also actively engaged in the festivities, adding to the enthusiasm and spirit of the occasion.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Nagpur Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj RSS Mohan bhagawat