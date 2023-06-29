Watch: Heavy rains cause road collapse near Niwali on Mumbai-Goa highway, traffic affected

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been impacted by heavy rainfall at the outset. A segment of the road currently under construction between Hathkhamba and Niwali in Ratnagiri taluka has experienced a collapse. Although traffic is currently able to flow on one side, there is a concern that the entire highway could become fully blocked if prompt action is not taken. Heavy rainfall commenced in Ratnagiri district since Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, continuous rainfall persisted throughout the day, rendering the road between Hathkhamba and Niwali inaccessible. The construction of the four-lane highway in Ratnagiri taluk has already encountered significant delays, but there has been recent progress in the project. Unfortunately, the heavy rains on Wednesday led to severe erosion of the embankment intended for expansion, resulting in a sizable pothole on the road.

Currently, traffic is moving on one side of the road. However, if the soil erosion persists and there is another heavy rainfall, the road is likely to worsen further. If that happens, there is a risk of a complete traffic blockade on the highway. The road had already started to crumble on Wednesday night. However, the repair work began on Thursday morning to address the issue.