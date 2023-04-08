Watch: Indigo pilot expresses love for CSK and Dhoni onboard, video goes viral!

With the start of the IPL season, fans show their love and support for city-based franchise teams and players by wearing team colours and expressing excitement on social media.

Imagine getting a chance to meet your favourite cricketer in person. Well, for an Indigo pilot, this dream came true when he spotted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team onboard. Overwhelmed by the experience, the pilot took to the announcement system to express his admiration for the team and its captain, 'Thala' MS Dhoni. A viral video captures the pilot saying, "I'm a huge fan. Please continue to be a captain of CSK."

A video of the Indigo pilot expressing his admiration for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and its captain MS Dhoni, along with a shout-out to Dwayne Bravo, was shared on a fan page dedicated to Dhoni on Twitter. The video has since gone viral, garnering over 90,000 views and impressing many netizens.