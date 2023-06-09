Watch: Japanese ambassador embraces Indian street food in Pune

Indian street food has captivated the taste buds of people around the globe, earning praise from world leaders and Hollywood celebrities alike. Adding to the growing list of admirers is Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, who has developed a newfound appreciation for India's iconic street food.

A video showcasing the Japanese envoy, Suzuki, sampling Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune gained significant traction on social media. During his visit to Pune for an event, he had the opportunity to taste Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he mentioned that the spice level was a bit intense for his liking.

In a Twitter post, the Japanese envoy shared a video of himself enjoying the local street food, accompanied by a caption expressing his fondness for Indian street food but politely requesting a milder spice level, saying, "I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

Following the suggestions of his Twitter followers, the Japanese envoy also ventured to try the renowned Misal Pav of Pune and shared a video of himself relishing this delicacy, "Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," the envoy tweeted. In another Twitter video, he expressed his preference for a milder spice level, saying he would appreciate it if the dish was "slightly less spicy."