Watch: Man dies as scooter skids after hitting speed-breaker in Sangli
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2023 03:30 PM 2023-10-16T15:30:37+5:30 2023-10-16T15:36:02+5:30
A tragic incident unfolded in Sangli, Maharashtra, on October 14 at around 11 pm, resulting in the loss of a man's life. The unfortunate incident occurred near Birnale College, where the man stumbled over a speedbreaker, causing him to fall onto the road.
Sangli : स्पीड ब्रेकरवरून वेगात जाणं बेतलं जीवावर, गाडीवरचं नियंत्रण सुटलं अन् जागीच...; VIDEO VIRAL pic.twitter.com/6jmgm2KXlZ— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) October 15, 2023
The entire road accident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. The footage revealed the man losing control of his scooter and collapsing on the roadway. The victim has been identified as Vijay Magdum. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and their impact on people's lives.