Watch: Man dies as scooter skids after hitting speed-breaker in Sangli

A tragic incident unfolded in Sangli, Maharashtra, on October 14 at around 11 pm, resulting in the loss of a man's life. The unfortunate incident occurred near Birnale College, where the man stumbled over a speedbreaker, causing him to fall onto the road.

The entire road accident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. The footage revealed the man losing control of his scooter and collapsing on the roadway. The victim has been identified as Vijay Magdum. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and their impact on people's lives.