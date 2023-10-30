Watch: Maratha protestors attack NCP MLA's residence in Beed district

The Maratha Reservation movement in Maharashtra has intensified, with protests taking a violent turn as demonstrators attacked and pelted stones at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke in Majalgaon, Beed district on Monday morning. A video of the incident has circulated on social media, showing angry protesters hurling stones at the MLA's house and setting vehicles ablaze during their demonstration. Subsequently, they set his house on fire, leading to a massive blaze.

The protesters' anger was reportedly triggered by alleged remarks made by NCP MLA Prakash Solanke against the ongoing hunger strike of Maratha demonstrators. The crowd expressed fury over his alleged insult to Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha Reservation movement. It is worth noting that NCP MLA Prakash Solanke is associated with the Ajit Pawar faction of the party.

During the incident, MLA Prakash Solanke and his family members were inside the house, but fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. Panic has gripped the region following this unsettling event. The protesters had been conducting a march in Majalgaon when some of them turned violent, launching an attack on the MLA's residence. They vandalized the property by breaking windows and damaging parked vehicles, ultimately resorting to arson by setting the house and cars on fire. The situation remains tense as authorities work to restore calm in the area.