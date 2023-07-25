Watch: Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly eating 'gutkha' inside legislative council
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2023 04:50 PM 2023-07-25T16:50:57+5:30 2023-07-25T16:56:31+5:30
Minister Abdul Sattar, who recently made headlines before the monsoon session of the legislature, is once again making news during the session. However, this time, he stirred controversy by consuming ‘gutkha’ right inside the Legislative Council hall. The Maharashtra Congress has condemned his actions, raising questions about the conduct of MLAs in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.
विधानसभेत चर्चा सुरू असताना सत्तार महोदयांनी थेट पुडी काढून तोंडात टाकली आणि निर्धास्तपणे चघळत बसले.— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) July 25, 2023
आज विधानसभेत पुडी खाऊन चगळतायत उद्या तिथे थुंकायलाही कमी करणार नाहीत.
शिंदे-फडणवीस सरकारच्या आमदारांना विधानसभा पानाची टपरी वाटते का? pic.twitter.com/NCr3sWJdzJ
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) shared a video on its social media platforms. In the video, the Maharashtra Congress indirectly criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis government without explicitly mentioning Minister Abdul Sattar's name. Interestingly, while Sattar was seen eating ‘gutkha,’ Minister Shambhuraj Desai was presenting a motion in the House, extending congratulations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Open in app