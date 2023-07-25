Watch: Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly eating 'gutkha' inside legislative council

Minister Abdul Sattar, who recently made headlines before the monsoon session of the legislature, is once again making news during the session. However, this time, he stirred controversy by consuming ‘gutkha’ right inside the Legislative Council hall. The Maharashtra Congress has condemned his actions, raising questions about the conduct of MLAs in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) shared a video on its social media platforms. In the video, the Maharashtra Congress indirectly criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis government without explicitly mentioning Minister Abdul Sattar's name. Interestingly, while Sattar was seen eating ‘gutkha,’ Minister Shambhuraj Desai was presenting a motion in the House, extending congratulations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.